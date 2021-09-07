Rajasthan: BJP takes away Cong winner, Jaipur zila parishad

In a setback to the ruling Congress, the BJP Monday managed to elect a Congress turncoat as the Jaipur zila pramukh despite being in minority. It also matched the Congress in electing three zila pramukhs of six, despite being in a clear majority in only one district, Sirohi.

The BJP managed to elect the zila pramukh to Bharatpur too. The Congress got zila pramukh seats in Sawai Madhopur, Dausa and Jodhpur districts.

Rama Devi, the new Jaipur zila pramukh, had won from Jaipur Ward No. 17 on a Congress symbol, in the results declared Saturday. On Monday morning, she joined the BJP in the presence of state president Satish Poonia and Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore, among others, and was announced as the BJP candidate for Jaipur zila pramukh. She won defeating Saroj Devi of the Congress, thanks to cross-voting by one Congress member.

Rajasthan BJP, Jaipur zila parishad election, Jaipur news, Rajasthan news, Indian express newHer election is set to increase the friction between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, even as the cabinet expansion hangs in balance. In a veiled attack on Pilot, Gehlot on Monday said that “the same people who tried to topple the government are involved in horse trading.” Rama Devi is known to be close to Pilot loyalist Ved Prakash Solanki, who is an MLA from Chaksu in Jaipur.

Attacking the BJP, Gehlot said that “till yesterday the BJP was making accusations of misuse of government machinery and now they have elected a zila pramukh through horse trading. Had the Congress government misused state machinery like the previous BJP government, this would not have been possible.”

Announcing Rama Devi’s expulsion from the party for six years, Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra said that complaints have also been received against some others in the episode. “Action will be taken against all those involved in anti-party activities after investigation,” he said.

BJP state president Satish Poonia said that these polls are a trailer for 2023 state Assembly polls.