Rajasthan BJP MP triggers row, says terrorists, Khalistan supporters sitting at farm protest sites

A statement by BJP’s Dausa MP Jaskaur Meena, where she is reportedly heard calling those protesting against the farm laws as ‘terrorists’ and those with ‘Khalistani flags’, has triggered a controversy with the Congress slamming the MP for her statement. However, the BJP tried to justify the issue by saying that her intention was not to call farmers as terrorists.

The official twitter handle of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee on Wednesday shared a video where Meena is seen giving the statement.

“Ab ye krishi kanoon ka hi dekh lijiye, ki atankwadi baithe hue hain, aur atankwadiyon ne AK-47 rakhi hui hai, Khalistan ka jhanda lagaya hua hai…(Now see these thing about the farm laws, that terrorists are sitting, and terrorists have A-47, have flags of Khalistan),” Meena is heard saying in the video.

“The people of Rajasthan are feeling ashamed for electing people such as Jaskaur Meena ji, who has such disgusting mindset as an MP, electing people like these as MLAs, like Madan Dilawar ji. The future as well as history won’t forgive them,” state Congress president and education minister Govind Singh Dotasra told reporters on Wednesday.

In an apparent reference to the Balakot strikes, Dotasra said that the BJP had won the elections owing to the valour of the Army.

Meena couldn’t be reached on phone for her comments.

BJP MLA and spokesperson Ramlal Sharma said Meena’s intention was not to call farmers as terrorists.

“Jaskaurji’s intention was not to call farmers terrorists. What she meant was that some people who are demanding Khalistan or raising slogans of Khalistan zindabad and waving Khalistan flags have infiltrated inside the farmers’ protests. Her intention was not to call farmers as terrorists. If the Congress was actually well-wishers of farmers, then it would have given relief to 7 lakh farmers in Rajasthan who are defaulters and are not getting loans. It would have restarted the subsidy started by our government,” said Sharma.

Sharma said that the Haryana government is purchasing bajra at MSP and asked why the Rajasthan government is not doing so.

Earlier this month Rajasthan BJP MLA and the party’s state general secretary Madan Dilawar had hit out against the farmers’ protests against the three farm laws saying “so-called farmers” were enjoying dry fruits and chicken biryani and other luxuries at protest sites and that it was a conspiracy to spread bird flu.