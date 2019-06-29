Rajasthan BJP MLA calls Pehlu Khan ‘habitual offender’ after cops file chargesheet against him

After a chargesheet was filed against dairy farmer Pehlu Khan from Alwar, who was killed two years ago by a mob, Rajasthan BJP MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja claimed that Pehlu, his brothers and sons were all habitual offenders and the allegations against the gau rakshaks were wrong.

“Pehlu Khan, his brother and sons were habitual offenders and were continuously involved in cow smuggling. All the allegations levelled against Gau Rakshaks and Hindu Parishad were wrong,” Ahuja was quoted as saying by ANI.

He also slammed the Congress government in the state led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, saying now the Congress wants credit but had then offered financial assistance.

“Locals caught Pehlu Khan’s vehicle in which he was smuggling cows and they had only stopped them. He died in police custody; locals hadn’t beaten him. Now when chargesheet has been filed against him, Congress is taking credit. But Congress then gave financial help to his family,” he said.

In the latest chargesheet, in which Pehlu Khan has been posthumously charged, he and his sons have been charged under sections 5, 8 and 9 of the Rajasthan Bovine Animal (Prohibition of Slaughter and Regulation of Temporary Migration or Export) Act, 1995 and Rules, 1995.

The current chargesheet filed against FIR number 253/17 of Behror police station, Alwar states: “After complete investigation in the matter, offences under section 5, 8, 9 RBA Act has been proved against accused Irshad, Aarif and Pehlu Khan while offences under Section 6 RBA Act has been proved against accused Khan Mohammed.”

Khan Mohammed was also made an accused after police found during the probe that he owned the pick-up in which Pehlu was travelling.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Khan’s eldest son Irshad (25) said: “We lost our father in the attack by cow vigilantes and now we have been charged as cow smugglers. We had hoped that the new Congress government in Rajasthan will review and withdraw the case against us but now a chargesheet has been filed against us. We hoped for justice after the government change but that didn’t happen.”