Friday, February 05, 2021
Rajasthan BJP MLA booked for ‘rape on pretext of marriage’

According to police, the FIR against Gogunda MLA Pratap Lal Bheel who is in his fifties, was lodged in Udaipur district on Thursday. The woman, police said, hails from MP.

By: Express News Service | Jaipur | February 6, 2021 3:12:54 am
Rajashthan BJP, rajasthan bjp mla rape, Lal Bheel, rajasthan bjp mla booked for rape, indian express newsRepeated calls and messages to Bheel for his comments went unanswered. 

Rajasthan Police have lodged an FIR against a BJP MLA after a woman accused the legislator of raping her on pretext of marriage.

“The woman has said in her complaint that she comes from the same community as the MLA and the two had met 2-3 years ago…” said Udaipur SP Rajeev Pachar.

“Further investigation in the case will be conducted by the CID-CB,” said Pachar.

Repeated calls and messages to Bheel for his comments went unanswered.

