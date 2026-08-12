A Rajasthan sanitation workers’ stir gets BJP backing, then Congress joins

During the sit-in, Sharma expressed his displeasure with Collector Artika Shukla and Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sohan Singh Naruka. (Special arrangement photo/ Image enhanced using AI)

A protest by Rajasthan sanitation workers over long overdue appointments saw a high-profile supporter on Wednesday – a minister in the state government.

Sanjay Sharma, the Forest Minister in Rajasthan‘s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, arrived at the protest site at the Alwar Municipal Corporation and raised his voice in favour of the sanitation workers.

Soon after, Congress leaders also joined the protest, turning it into a tussle between the two parties.

During the sit-in, Sharma expressed his displeasure with Collector Artika Shukla and Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sohan Singh Naruka. Later, Congress leader Aryan Zubair Khan also reached the site and sat with Sharma, demanding the appointment of sanitation workers.