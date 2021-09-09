Rajasthan: BJP infighting out in open, MLA targets Kataria, later backs down

A day before the Monsoon Session of the state Assembly, senior BJP MLA Kailash Meghwal – a known supporter of former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje – did a volte-face. He first said he would bring a censure motion against Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria for his comments on Maharana Pratap and Lord Ram but retracted the remarks after meeting the central leadership.

Meghwal changed his stand after meeting BJP national general secretary and state in-charge for Rajasthan, Arun Singh, on Wednesday in Jaipur.

In his letter to Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on September 4, Meghwal had also referenced a 10-page letter addressed to Nadda, in which he has levelled multiple allegations against Kataria.

Meghwal said that the saffron party’s electoral fortunes in the last three bypolls have suffered due to Kataria’s statements.

Kataria had issued a statement saying he will accept any decision the party takes on the subject and refrained from speaking on the matter further.

Thereafter, a meeting transpired between Meghwal, Singh and Poonia at the party headquarters, following which Meghwal changed his stand.

“We have held a detailed discussion. We will work in the interest of the party, take it forward. That is why I have abandoned the idea of bringing the censure motion tomorrow. We have to be united and fight the Congress,” Meghwal told reporters after his meeting with Singh.

State in-charge Singh had said after landing in Jaipur on Wednesday: “Yes, if there are such statements made, they result in damaging the party. Since the past few months we are taking cognisance of every statement and noting them. In the right time, the party will keep in mind such people… Whenever such statements appear, the party is not going to keep it in cold storage.”