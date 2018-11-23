Rajasthan BJP expels 11 rebel leaders

Toggle Menu
Ministers Surendra Goyal (Jaitaran), Hem Singh Bhadana (Thanagaji),  Rajkumar Rinwa (Ratangarh) and Dhan singh Rawat (Banswara) are contesting as Independent candidates. 

Polling in the state will take place on December 7. (Representational Image)

The Rajasthan BJP has expelled 11 rebel leaders, including four ministers, for their decision to contest elections against party candidates, a party spokesperson said Friday.

Besides, sitting MLAs Anita Katara (Sagwara) and Kishnaram Nai (Sridungargarh), former MLAs Radheshyam Ganganagar, Laxminarayan and 3 other leaders were also expelled late on Thursday night after they did not withdraw nomination papers on the last day yesterday, the spokesperson said.

