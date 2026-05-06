Rajasthan BJP chief apologises after MLA Balaknath’s ‘casteist’ remarks spark backlash

In a rare instance, BJP state president Madan Rathore has apologised over “casteist” comments by party leader and MLA Mahant Balaknath.

Recently, during a spot visit to check developmental works in his Assembly constituency of Tijara, Balaknath had reprimanded officials over alleged poor construction of a road. However, while on a call with a Junior Engineer responsible for the said construction, Balaknath allegedly made casteist comments.

The statement soon went viral with members of the Saini/Mali community reacting sharply to Balaknath’s comments, demanding public apology. Vinod Karel, who heads the Narayani Dham Mahasabha, said that “90 percent of our community votes for the BJP. But the BJP leader has hurt our pride. So, our demand is that he publicly apologise to the community. We are not demanding anything, just our respect”.