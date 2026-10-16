‘Was talking about cricket’: Rajasthan BJP chief as ‘Pakistan over US’ remark snowballs

A day after his remark that “if there is a war between America and Pakistan, India is with Pakistan” triggered a political row, Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore clarified that his statement was made in the context of a cricket match and not war.

Opposition Congress, however, has slammed Rathore for Thursday’s remark, accusing him of being a traitor.

In a media interaction on Friday, a visibly agitated Rathore said, “We have a relationship with Pakistan that is like enmity. It gets attacks carried out against us. How can we live with them? I was talking about a cricket match. One should understand the context before commenting.”