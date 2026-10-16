‘Was talking about cricket’: Rajasthan BJP chief as ‘Pakistan over US’ remark snowballs

AI Narration

AI Narration

This audio is AI generated.

मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

Congress's Dotasra said remarks amount to treason even as BJP leaders sought to play down the issue

Written by: Parul Kulshrestha
3 min readJaipurUpdated: Oct 16, 2026 05:46 PM IST
BJP: Rajasthan Bharatiya Janata Party State President Madan Rathore. (Express Photo)Rajasthan Bharatiya Janata Party State President Madan Rathore. (Express Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

A day after his remark that “if there is a war between America and Pakistan, India is with Pakistan” triggered a political row, Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore clarified that his statement was made in the context of a cricket match and not war.

Opposition Congress, however, has slammed Rathore for Thursday’s remark, accusing him of being a traitor.

In a media interaction on Friday, a visibly agitated Rathore said, “We have a relationship with Pakistan that is like enmity. It gets attacks carried out against us. How can we live with them? I was talking about a cricket match. One should understand the context before commenting.”

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajendra Rathore also defended the state party president, saying his remarks had been taken out of context. He told reporters that the discussion was about a cricket match and not a possible war between India and Pakistan.

Rajendra Rathore said, “The issue was being blown out of proportion by Congress leaders who have no better job than creating controversies. There was no question of branding Madan Rathore a traitor over the statement.”

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra launched a sharp attack on the BJP state president, questioning his remarks in view of Pakistan’s alleged role in terrorist attacks in India and targeting of security personnel along the border.

Dotasra said expressing support for Pakistan, which “kills Indian citizens and sponsors terrorism”, amounts to an insult to the sacrifices of soldiers and the sentiments of countrymen.

Dotasra wrote on X, “This affection for Pakistan shown by the BJP is not only an insult to the martyrdom of our brave soldiers and to crores of Indians, but it also amounts to treason. History bears witness that the BJP has always aligned itself with anti-national forces.”

Story continues below this ad

He said, “The BJP — a party that is quick to issue certificates of patriotism to others — is, in fact, deeply intertwined with Pakistan; these people are traitors.”

Also Read | Rajasthan BJP chief apologises after MLA Balaknath’s ‘casteist’ remarks spark backlash

On Thursday, a video of Madan Rathore had gone viral in which he was heard saying at a BJP event: “If there is a war between America and Pakistan in the future, we are with Pakistan. Because it is our neighbour. This is something we should have to understand. But when it comes to an issue among ourselves, we stand with our country. It is as simple as that.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Parul Kulshrestha
Parul Kulshrestha

Parul Kulshrestha is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Rajasthan. A lawyer turned journalist, she brings a unique cross-disciplinary perspective to her reporting, blending legal precision with deep social inquiry to cover one of India's most culturally and politically vibrant regions. Expertise and Experience Legal-Journalistic Synergy: Parul’s transition from a legal background to mainstream journalism provides her with a distinct advantage in interpreting policy, legislation, and judicial impacts. This expertise allows her to "read between the lines" of government orders and court rulings affecting the public. Diverse Beat: With years of experience across both mainstream newsrooms and independent journalism, she has built high-level authority in several critical areas: Nomadic Tribes & Marginalized Communities: She is recognized for her sensitive and in-depth reporting on the struggles and rights of Rajasthan's nomadic populations, often giving a voice to those outside the traditional political spotlight. Gender & Social Justice: Parul focuses on the intersection of law and gender, covering issues ranging from women’s safety and reproductive rights to the socio-economic empowerment of rural women. Environmental & Political Reporting: She tracks Rajasthan’s complex political landscape—including electoral shifts and bureaucratic changes—alongside critical environmental concerns like water scarcity and land use. Academic & Professional Pedigree: Her background as a lawyer, combined with her rise to the rank of Principal Correspondent at a national broadsheet, establishes her as a senior voice in the media landscape. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 16: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments