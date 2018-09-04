Rajasthan: BJP cancels expulsion of Rajput leaders

The cancellation has come days after cabinet minister Rajendra Rathore held a meeting with Rajput leaders in Barmer, many of whom had grievances with the party, in an effort to improve ties with them. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/Used for representational purpose) The cancellation has come days after cabinet minister Rajendra Rathore held a meeting with Rajput leaders in Barmer, many of whom had grievances with the party, in an effort to improve ties with them. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/Used for representational purpose)

The Rajasthan unit of the BJP Monday cancelled the expulsion of two of its Rajput leaders from Barmer district, who were ousted from the party for supporting former Union Minister Jaswant Singh’s candidature in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

The two leaders — former BJP secretary Swaroop Singh Rathore and former Sheo BJP mandal president Girdhar Singh —said that the party had taken a long time to make amends.

The cancellation has come days after cabinet minister Rajendra Rathore held a meeting with Rajput leaders in Barmer, many of whom had grievances with the party, in an effort to improve ties with them. An order issued on Sunday, signed by state BJP president Madan Lal Saini, stated that both Rathore and Singh were expelled during the last Lok Sabha elections and that now their expulsion has been cancelled.

The two leaders said that they will decide on the future course of action on September 22 at the Swabhiman rally at Pachpadra, which is being organised by Jaswant Singh’s son Manvendra. BJP leaders denied claims that the cancellation of the two leaders’ expulsion was done to woo the Rajput community in Barmer. “This is baseless speculation. Earlier too we had taken two leaders from Barmer district back into party fold after they expressed regret over their actions. The same is the case this time. This is an internal party process,” former state BJP president Ashok Parnami said.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App