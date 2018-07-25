Rajasthan man lynched over alleged affair with married woman

Bheel was chased, beaten and strangulated and his body was thrown in the fields of Bhinde-ka-Paar village. Bheel was chased, beaten and strangulated and his body was thrown in the fields of Bhinde-ka-Paar village.

A 22-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death in Rajasthan’s Barmer district by nearly a dozen men on the night of July 20, PTI reported on Wednesday. The victim, identified as Khetaram Bheel, was killed on the suspicion of being in an illicit relationship with a married woman.

A case has been registered at the Ramgarh police station in Barmer, according to officials. The prime accused in the case, Amar Khan, was arrested today, police said.

“Two other accused, Pathai Khan and Anwar Khan, were arrested yesterday and sent to seven days in police remand by a court. The others accused of lynching the 22-year-old youth Khetaram Bheel on suspicions of illicit relationship will be arrested soon,” Barmer SP Rameshwar Lal Meghwal told PTI.

Bheel, a resident of Bhinde-ka-Paar village, was beaten to death by a dozen men on July 20 and his body, with hands and legs tied, was found the next day around 500 meters from the spot. Meghwal further said the main suspect Amar Khan allegedly strangulated Bheel after beating him.

The victim, who was already married with three children, had allegedly entered into an illicit affair with another married woman, DSP, Chautan, Surendra Kumar Prajapat said.

Describing the incident, Prajapat said Bheel was chased, beaten and strangulated and his body was thrown in the fields of Bhinde-ka-Paar village. There were injuries on Bheel’s body including strangulation marks, he added.

The police officer further said, “We are investigating the call detail records of the suspects, which will help in establishing links of the crime.”



