Rajasthan: Baby’s body split into 2, hospital staff booked

Police in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district have booked two people working at a community health centre (CHC) in Ramgarh for alleged negligence during a woman’s delivery, resulting in the baby’s body being split into two.

Trilok Singh, father of the baby, said, “I had taken my wife to the community health centre in Ramgarh on January 6 for delivery. The doctor wasn’t present there, and the compounder called another person to help him during the delivery. A little while later, when my wife was in severe pain, they said there were complications and the child won’t survive.”

He said they referred them to Jaisalmer, from where they were asked to go to Jodhpur.

“Doctors at the government hospital in Jodhpur found that the body of the baby was split into two and only the head remained, while the other half was already taken out. We were shocked to know this. This is murder. Even when they knew the baby was dead owing to their negligence, they misled us,” said Singh, a farmer. He claimed that the staff of the CHC also abused him and his relatives in inebriated state.

“A case was registered late Tuesday night under Sections 304A and 336 of the IPC against two men — Jujhar Singh and Amrit Lal — who work at the CHC. We have recovered the other half of the body from the hospital and the post-mortem has been done. Further investigation is on,” said Jalm Singh, SHO, Ramgarh police station. Health department officials said a probe is on.