Ahead of Rajasthan Assembly session, CM Ashok Gehlot asks MLAs to ‘save democracy’

Amid the political turmoil in the state and days ahead of the Assembly session, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday appealed to the MLAs to listen to the voice of people to save democracy and stand with the truth in the interest of people of the state.

The Assembly session has been scheduled for August 14. The chief minister is likely to seek a trust vote during the session

In a letter to all MLAs, Gehlot sought their cooperation in fulfilling the promises of development and prosperity of the state. “It is my appeal that you should listen to the voice of people in order to avoid wrong tradition, to maintain people’s trust in us and to save democracy,” Gehlot said in the letter.

The chief minister expressed faith that legislators would act in the larger interest of people of the state and cooperate in fulfilling the promises of development and prosperity. “You may be a legislator from any political party, you should ensure and take a decision after understanding voter’s feeling that how a people’s elected government continues to work strongly for state’s welfare,”, he said, emphasising that efforts to destabilise government had not been successful.

The BJP has shifted half a dozen of its Rajasthan MLAs to Porbandar in Gujarat. The Congress MLAs are currently camping at a Jaisalmer hotel. The legislators headed there after an 18-day stay at a resort on the outskirts of Jaipur.

The political crisis in the state erupted following a revolt by Sachin Pilot and 18 MLAs. The Congress removed Sachin Pilot as deputy chief minister and state PCC chief. The party also cracked the whip on Pilot’s loyalists: Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena were removed from the state cabinet, and the state presidents of the Youth Congress and Seva Dal were replaced. The decision was announced after Pilot and his MLAs skipped two consecutive Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meetings in Jaipur last month.

