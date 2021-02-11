Rajasthan Assembly proceedings adjourned twice amid uproar by BJP members

The Opposition BJP on Thursday created an uproar in the Rajasthan Assembly over the issue of attack on an RSS worker in Kota, leading to adjournment of house proceedings twice.

During the zero hour, BJP MLAs Vasudev Devnani and Madan Dilawar raised the matter but Speaker CP Joshi did not allow them following which Deputy leader of opposition, Rajendra Rathore, and others stormed to the well protesting against the incident.

As they defied the Speaker’s ruling, the speaker took up the listed business.

The speaker said that he had allowed Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria to speak on law and order situation and that opportunity could have been used to raise this particular matter.

Referring to the uproar by Rajendra Rathore and BJP MLAs, he said, “It is unfortunate that there is competition among you to prove who is more loyal”.

The BJP members also waived a purported photo of one the accused with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal and demanded a reply from the governor.

A worker of the RSS was shot at by three assailants in Kota on Tuesday night. The accused have been held by the police.

The speaker said that if allegations have to be made, there are rules under which it can be done but the uproar cannot be allowed.

The BJP MLAs sat on a dharna in the well of the House following which the Speaker adjourned the House for half an hour.

The BJP MLAs continued the dharna inside the House. As the uproar continued, the House was adjourned for the second time till 1:30 pm by the chairperson.