Rajasthan Assembly passes bill to grant 5% quota to Gujjars, 4 other castes

Rajasthan Legislative Assembly passed Backward Classes Amendment Bill, 2019 on Wednesday that will grant five per cent quota to Gujjars and four other castes. The bill seeks to increase the backward classes’ reservation from the present 21 per cent to 26 per cent with five per cent reservation to Gujjars, Banjaras, Gadia Lohars, Raikas and Gadaria.

Presented in the Rajasthan Assembly by Energy Minister B D Kalla, the bill was essentially introduced to pacify members of the Gujjar community who have been holding demonstrations since Friday across the state for quota. They blocked the Delhi-Mumbai railway track and several highways and roads for the past few days.

The protest continued for the sixth day even after state Assembly passed the bill Wednesday, to which community leader Kirori Singh Bainsla said they will wait for more clarity on the bill before calling off the stir.

What does the Bill say?

The statement on the objective and reasons of the bill stated that the five castes are most backward and require five per cent separate reservation. It also mentions that the central government recently passed the constitution amendment bill and the limit of 50 per cent reservation was increased. Gujjar leaders said they want a concrete proposal on the matter.