Rajasthan Assembly passes 13 Bills: BJP stages walkout after Deputy LoP confronts Speaker

The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a walkout following confrontation between Assembly Speaker C P Joshi and Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore on last day of the fifth session of 15th Rajasthan Assembly on Monday.

Trouble began early in the day when, during a debate on GST and other bills, Speaker Joshi kept asking, mainly the Opposition MLAs, to focus on the amendments being brought rather than talking about other issues which may be connected with the subject but not directly concerned with the Bill.

During a debate on The Rajasthan Rehabilitation of Beggars or Indigents (Amendment) Bill, 2020, BJP MLA and former minister Kiran Maheshwari and then BJP MLA Madan Dilawar were pulled up by the Speaker when they ventured out of the contents of the Bill. When Madan Dilawar said that little had been done in eight years since the Rajasthan Rehabilitation of Beggars or Indigents Act, 2012, was passed and questioned other aspects of the subject, Joshi cut him short and the Assembly proceeded to pass the Bill.

Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore objected saying that the Opposition MLAs were not being permitted to speak. Speaker Joshi told him that the MLAs were not sticking to the Bill but when Rathore insisted, both had a heated exchange. As Rathore and other MLAs stormed the well, an angry Speaker said, “I will not tolerate it. You’re teaching me? Don’t challenge it.” He then directed Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal to move a proposal to expel Rathore from the House till the end of the session.

Dhariwal then moved the proposal which was passed by voice vote. As Marshalls stormed the well to take away Rathore, other BJP MLAs defended him and formed a protective cover around him. They then indulged in sloganeering and sat on a protest in the well. The Assembly was adjourned four times amidst the chaos, as Speaker said, “There are rules, hence I have taken this tough decision.” Joshi insisted that the proposal may be withdrawn but before that, Rathore will have to step out for a couple of minutes; the Opposition MLAs did not yield.

When the House reconvened after the fourth adjournment, Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said that the 2012 Bill on beggars had not been implemented in eight years. “All of us have pain in our hearts due to their situation, yet there is nothing on the ground. It is such an important law, yet we couldn’t keep our view on it,” and the BJP MLAs staged a walkout.

Dhariwal subsequently withdrew the proposal. The Assembly was later adjourned indefinitely after passing a total of 13 Bills during the day.

Bills Passed

1. The Rajasthan Rehabilitation of Beggars or Indigents (Amendment) Bill, 2020

2. The Rajasthan Madarsa Board Bill, 2020

3. The Rajasthan Legislative Assembly (Officers And Members Emoluments and Pension) (Amendment) Bill, 2020

4. The Rajasthan Special Courts (Repeal) Bill, 2020

5. The Rajasthan Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020

6. The Rajasthan Stamp (Amendment) Bill, 2020

7. The Rajasthan Epidemic Diseases Bill, 2020

8. The Rajasthan Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2020

9. The Rajasthan Goods and Services Tax (Third Amendment) Bill, 2020

10. The Rajasthan Police (Amendment) Bill, 2020

11. The Rajasthan Agricultural Produce Markets (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020

12. The Rajasthan Enterprises Single Window Enabling and Clearance (Amendment) Bill, 2020

13. The Rajasthan Imposition of Ceiling on Agricultural Holdings (Amendment) Bill, 2020

