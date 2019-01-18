Rajasthan assembly: MLA uses foul words against Governor, sparks ruckus

The Rajasthan Assembly witnessed ruckus on Thursday after Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLTP) chief Hanuman Beniwal made foul comments against Governor Kalyan Singh during the Governor’s address.

While Singh was addressing the House, Beniwal, his party MLAs and others stormed the Well, raising the issue of the purchase of moong dal and saying that farmers are hitting the streets in protest. He then climbed a platform near the Chair and used foul language for the Governor, triggering protests by the Opposition benches.

Deputy Leader of Opposition, Rajendra Rathore, said the sanctity of the House has been shattered. Speaker C P Joshi said that an issue can be a priority for MLAs, but they will have to follow rules and maintain decorum.

Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said he can say under oath that this was the first instance where the language in the House stooped to such a low.

Kataria demanded that Beniwal be removed from the House or the House will not function.

Rathore then stood up to say that while all this was going on, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was smiling. Gehlot responded by saying that Rathore’s comments are unnecessary.

Raje govt lost way over meaningless issues: Governor

In his maiden address to the state government, Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh Thursday listed the shortcomings of the previous Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government in several instances, stating that it had “lost its way over meaningless issues”.

Page 2 of the 38-page address reads, “The previous government lost its way in meaningless issues such as finding faults in preceding governments. As a result, between 2009-10 and 2013-14, the average annual economic growth declined from 8.16 per cent to 7.19 per cent in 2014-15 and 2017-18….”