Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2018: Constituency-wise full list of winners

Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2018 Winners List: The Congress emerged as the single-largest party in the recently held elections for the 200-member state assembly, with the Vasundhara Raje-led BJP staring at defeat. Confident of getting the numbers, Congress’ state president Sachin Pilot said the party was willing to work with like-minded parties. Speaking to reporters, Pilot said, “People have rejected the BJP across three states. They were in power and used govt machinery but still could not win the elections. Sitting ministers are losing their seats. We will form a comfortable government in the state. We will be open to like-minded parties as well as those who are against the BJP’s ideology.”

The assembly election was held in the state on December 7 and witnessed a voter turnout of 73.85 per cent.

Rajasthan assembly winners

Zahida Khan (INC): Kaman

Prashant Bairwa (INC): Niwai

Sachin Pilot (INC): Tonk

Ashok Gehlot (INC): Sardarpura

Vasundhara Raje (BJP): Jhalrapatan

Vinod Kumar (INC): Hanumangarh

Rafeek Khan (INC): Adarsh Khan

Chhagansingh (BJP): Ahore

Vasudev Devnani (BJP): Ajmer North

Anita Bhadel (BJP): Ajmer South

Sanjay Sharma (BJP): Alwar Urban

Satish Poonia (BJP): Amber

Jabbar Singh Sankhala (BJP): Asind

Tika Ram Jully (INC): Alwar Rural

Pramod Bhaya (INC): Anta

Santosh (BJP): Anupgarh

Gopichand Meena (BJP): Aspur

Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya (INC): Bagidora

Ganga Devi (INC): Bagru

Pushpendra Singh (BJP): Bali

Indra (INC): Bamanwas

Gajraj Khatana (INC): Bandikui

Shakuntala Rawat (INC): Bansur

Arjun Singh Bamniya (INC): Banswara

Pana Chand Meghwal (INC): Baran-atru

Girraj Singh (INC): Bari

Harish Choudhary (INC): Baytu

Lalit Kumar Ostwal (BJP): Bari sadri

Mewarm Jain (INC): Barmer

Khiladi Lal Bairwa (INC): Baseri

Amar Singh (INC): Bayana

Shankar Singh Rawat (BJP): Beawar

Bidhuri Rajendra Singh (INC): Begun

Balwan Poonia (CPI-M): Bhadra

Baljeet Yadav (Independent): Behror

Dr Subash Garg (RLD): Bharatpur

Vitthal Shankar Awasthi (BJP): Bhilwara

Sudarshan Singh Rawat (INC): Bhim

Pooraram Choudhary (BJP): Bhinmal

Siddhi Kumari (BJP): Bikaner East

Bulaki Das Kalla (INC): Bikaner West

Heeraram (INC): Bilara

Ashok Dogra (BJP): Bundi

Ved Prakash Solanki (INC): Chaksu

Chandrabhan Singh Aakya (BJP): Chittorgarh

Padmaram (INC): Chohtan

Virendra Singh (INC): Dantaramgarh

Murari Lal (INC): Dausa

Rajkumar Roat (Bhartiya Tribal Party): Chorasi

Pratap Singh Khachariyawas (INC): Civil Lines

Kaluram (BJP): Dag

Chetan Singh Choudhary (INC): Deedwana

Vishvendra Singh (INC): Deeg-kumher

Vijaypal Mirdha (INC): Degana

Babulal Nagar (Independent): Dudu

Harish Chandra Meena (INC): Deoli-uniara

Gotam Lal (BJP): Dhariyawad

Shobharani Kushwah (BJP): Dholpur

Ganesh Ghogra (INC): Dungarpur

Hakam Ali Khan (INC): Fatehpur

Ramkesh (Independent): Gangapur

Raj Kumar Gaur (Independent): Ganganagar

Kailash Chandra Meena (BJP): Garhi

Harendra Ninama (BJP): Ghatol

Pratap Lal Bheel (BJP): Gogunda

Hemaram Choudhary (INC): Gudhamalani

Dr Mahesh Joshi (INC): Hawa Mahal

Gopi Chand Meena (BJP): Jahazpur

Avinash (BJP): Jaitaran

Jogeshwar Garg (BJP): Jalore

Gopi Lal Meena (INC): Jamwa ramgarh

Manvi Devi (INC): Jayal

Lalchand Kataria (INC): Jhotwara

Brijendra Singh Ola (INC): Jhunjhunu

Laxman Meena (Independent): Bassi

Pukhraj (Rashtriya Loktantrik Party): Bhopalgarh

Pratap Singh (BJP): Chhabra

Ramlal Sharma (BJP): Chomu

Rajendra Rathore (BJP): Churu

Parasram Mordia (INC): Dhod

Bharosi Lal (INC): Hindaun

Ashok (INC): Hindoli

Rooparam (INC): Jaisalmer

Babu Lal (BJP): Jhadol

Manisha Panwar (INC): Jodhpur

Dayaram Parmar (INC): Kherwara

Mahadeo Singh (Independent): Khandela

Shanti Kumar Dhariwal (INC): Kota North

Khushveer Singh (Independent): Marwar junction

Divya Maderna (INC): Osian

Jagdish Chander (INC): Sadulshahar

Bhanwarlal Sharma (INC): Sardarshahar

Arjun Lal Jingar (BJP): Kapasan

Gurmeet Singh Kooner (INC): Karanpur

Lakhan Singh (BSP): Karauli

Babulal (INC): Kathukumar

Raghu Sharma (INC): Kekri

Chandrakanta Meghwal (BJP): Keshoraipatan

Govind Ram (INC): Khajuwala

Ashok (INC): Khandar

Narendra Nagar (BJP): Khanpur

Jitendra Singh (INC): Khetri

Hanuman Beniwal (Rashtriya Loktantrik Party): Khinswar

Suresh Tak (Independent): Kishangarh

Bhanwar Singh Bhati (INC): Kolayat

Nirmala Sahariya (INC): Kishanganj

Deepchand (BSP): Kishangarh bas

Sandeep Sharma (BJP): Kota South

Rajendra Singh Yadav (INC): Kotputli

Surendra Singh Rathore (BJP): Kumbhalgarh

Ramila Khadiya (Indepemdent): Kushalgarh

Govind Singh Dotasara (INC): Lachhmangarh

Mukesh Kumar Bhakar (INC): Ladnun

Kalpana Devi (BJP): Ladpura

Parsadi Lal (INC): Lalsot

Kisana Ram Vishnoi (INC): Lohawat

Mahendra Vishnoi (INC): Luni

Sumit Godara (BJP): Lunkaransar

Om Prakash Hudla (Independent): Mahuwa

Roopa Ram (BJP): Makrana

Kalicharan Saraf (BJP): Malviya Nagar

Narendra Kumar (BJP): Mandawa

Kanhiya Lal (BJP): Malpura

Ramlal Jat (INC): Mandal

Gopal Lal Sharma (BJP): Mandalgarh

Govind Prasad (BJP): Manohar thana

Rakesh Pareek (INC): Masuda

Manjeet Dharampal Choudhary (BJP): Mundawar

Khushveer Singh (Independent): Marwar junction

Dharmnarayan Joshi (BJP): Mavli

Indira Devi (Rashtriya Loktantrik Party): Merta

Mohan Ram Choudhary (BJP): Nagaur

Ramswaroop Lamba (BJP): Nasirabad

CP Joshi (INC): Nathdwara

Joginder Singh Awana(BSP): Nadbai

Wajib Ali (BSP): Nagar

Dr Rajkumar Sharma (INC): Nawalgarh

Mahendra Choudhary (INC): Nawan

Anjana Udailal (INC): Nimbahera

Prashant Bairwa (INC): Niwai

Amit Chachan (INC): Nohar

Biharilal (BJP): Nokha

Suresh Modi (INC): Neem ka Thana

Gyanchang Parakh (BJP): Pali

Madan Prajapat (INC): Pachpadra

Ramniwas Gawriya (INC): Parbatsar

Pabba Ram (BJP): Phalodi

Nirmal Kumawat (BJP): Phulera

Dharmendra Kumar (BJP): Pilibanga

Ramnarain Meena (INC): Pipalda

Shale Mohammad (INC): Pokaran

JP Chandelia (INC): Pilani

Sama Ram Grasiya (BJP): Pindwara abu

Ramlal (INC): Pratapgarh

Suresh Singh Rawat (BJP): Pushkar

Rohit Bohra (INC): Rajakhera

Johari Lal Meena (INC): Rajgarh laxmangarh

Jagasi Ram (Bhartiya Janta Party): Reodar

Balveer Singh Luthra (BJP): Raisingh Nagar

Kiran Maheshwari (BJP): Rajsamand

Madan Dilawar (BJP): Ramganj mandi

Narayan Singh Dewal (BJP): Raniwara

Abhinesh Maharshi (BJP): Ratangarh

Krishna Poonia (INC): Sadulpur

Ramprasad (Bhartiya Tribal Party): Sagwara

Kailash Chandra Trivedi (INC): Sahara

Gurdeep Singh (BJP): Sangaria

Amrit Lal Meena (BJP): Salumber

Sukhram Vishnoi (INC): Sanchore

Ashok Lahoty (BJP): Sanganer

Bharat Singh Kundanpur (INC): Sangod

Ramesh Chand Meena (INC): Sapotra

Danish Abrar (INC): Sawai madhopur

Alok Beniwal (Independent): Shahpura

Rajendra Pareek (INC): Sikar

Hameer Singh Bhayal (BJP): Siwana

Kailash Chandra Meghwal (BJP): Shahpura

Ameen Khan (INC): Sheo

Meena Kanwar (INC): Shergarh

Girdharilal (CPI-M): Shree Dungargarh

Mamta Bhupesh(INC): Sikrai

Sanyam Lodha (Independent): Sirohi

Shobha Chauhan(BJP): Sojat

Suryakanta Vyas (BJP): Soorsagar

Deependra Singh (INC): Srimadhopur

Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal (INC): Sujangarh

Joraram Kumawat (BJP): Sumerpur

Subhash Poonia (BJP): Surajgarh

Rampratap Kasniyan (BJP): Suratgarh

Narendra Budaniya (INC): Taranagar

Kanti Prasad (Independent): Thanagazi

Sandeep Kumar (BSP): Tijara

Prithviraj (INC): Todabhim

Phool Singh Meena (BJP): Udaipur Rural

Gajendra Singh Shaktawat (INC): Vallabh Nagar

Indraj Singh Gurjar (INC): Viratnagar

Gulab Chand Kataria (BJP): Udaipur

Rajendrasingh Gudha (BSP): Udaipurwati

Narpat Singh Rajvi (BJP): Vidhyadhar Nagar

Bhajan Lal Jatav (INC): Weir