Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra: Give ‘hisab’ of what Congress did for four generations, Amit Shah tells Rahul Gandhi

Kicking off the BJP’s election campaign in Rajasthan, BJP president Amit Shah Saturday flagged off the ‘Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra’ (Rajasthan pride tour) from the Charbhujanath temple in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district. Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is embarking on a 40-day tour across the state to interact with the electorate ahead of the Assembly election. Shah and Raje offered prayers at the temple before they set off to Kankroli where they addressed their first rally.

Raje’s extensive tour across the state — she is covering 165 of 200 constituencies — comes months after the party’s massive defeats in bypolls to three seats in the state. The Ajmer and Alwar Lok Sabha seats and Mandalgarh assembly seat, which were all previously held by the party, was won by the Congress.

Slamming the Congress president, Shah said, “Rahul Gandhi asks us for what we did in four years, instead, he should answer questions asked by the people about what they did for the last four generations,” reported ANI.

Further attacking Congress, he said “Rahul baba if you know counting then count, I don’t know Italian else I would have told you in Italian how much we have given to public. Modi Government has brought 116 schemes for Rajasthan populace and still Congress asks what has BJP done?”

While addressing the rally, Raje said her government has worked confidently towards helping women, farmers and youth for the last four years. Targeting the Congress, she said the party has not made false promises to the people. Shah, meanwhile, said under the leadership of Raje, the party hopes the lotus will bloom once again.

Congress has targeted the government for its ‘vidai yatra’, and said they will pose one question to the CM a day during her tour. The yatra is scheduled to end on September 30 in Ajmer.

