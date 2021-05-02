Rajasthan Assembly bypolls: Congress retains Sahara and Sujangarh, BJP keeps Rajsamand

The results were along expected lines for the Congress as it retained Sahara and Sujangarh, while BJP retained Rajsamand, with the winning candidates seemingly cornering sympathy votes in all constituencies. (File)

Both Congress and BJP managed to retain their Assembly constituencies that went to bypolls in Rajasthan, results for which were declared Sunday.

In October last year, Congress MLA from Sahara, Kailash Chandra Trivedi, had died of post-Covid complications and the Congress fielded his wife Gayatri Trivedi in the bypoll. Then in November, cabinet minister in the current Ashok Gehlot government and Sujangarh MLA, Bhanwarlal Meghwal, passed away while undergoing treatment following a paralytic stroke in May. Here, Congress fielded his son Manoj Kumar for the bypoll.

Also in November, BJP MLA Kiran Maheshwari had died of Covid-19. She was considered close to Vasundhara Raje and was a minister during her tenure as the CM. Here, BJP had given a ticket to her daughter Deepti Kiran Maheswari.

The kin of all the three deceased MLAs went on to win on Sunday.

As of Sunday evening, Trivedi’s margin stood at 30,055 votes while Kumar had a margin of 18,826 votes. Deepti Maheshwari’s margin stood at 5,310.

CM Gehlot extended “Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Congress candidate Smt. Gayatri Devi from Sahada (Bhilwara) and Mr. Manoj Meghwal from Sujangarh (Churu). The Rajsamand by-election was also fought unitedly and the BJP’s margin of victory here has been quite normal.” He also thanked the voters for “blessing” and supporting the Congress party.

BJP state president Satish Poonia said that “party workers worked hard in adverse circumstances and were able to retain the Rajasamand seat and did not allow Congress a win.” He said that the party will review the losses on two other seats.

In 2018, Congress had cornered 46.26 per cent of the vote share in Sujangarh with 83,632 votes, which was 38,749 votes more than the votes polled for BJP’s Khemaram.

In Sahara, with 65,420 or 38.11 per cent of all votes, Congress’ Kailash Chandra Trivedi had defeated BJP’s Roop Lal Jat by 7,006 votes in 2018.

Similarly in Rajsamand, with 89,025 votes, BJP’s Kiran Maheshwari had defeated Congress’ Narayan Singh Bhati by 24,623 votes.