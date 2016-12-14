Rajasthan Assembly: BSP MLA BL Kushwah’s membership terminated

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Kailash Meghwal has terminated the membership of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA B L Kushwah from the Legislative Assembly after he was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for ‘honour’ killing.

In a notification issued by Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha secretary Prithvi Raj, Kushwah’s membership has been terminated from December 8, the day he was sentenced by a court.

Kushwah has been disqualified under Article 191 of the Indian Constitution, which is concerned with disqualification of membership of Legislative Assembly or Legislative Council of a state, read with section 8 (Disqualification on conviction for certain offences) of The Representation of The People Act, 1951.

The BSP MLA from Dholpur was sentenced to life imprisonment by a sessions court in a 2012 “honour killing” case. One Satyendra Singh of Uttar Pradesh, alleged to be a contract killer for Kushwah, was also handed down the life term for the murder of one Naresh Kushwaha in Dholpur district. As per police, Kushwah had accused Naresh of being in a relationship with his sister.

Additional District Judge Salim Badar had convicted Kushwah and Satyendra under IPC section 302 (murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) while also imposing a fine of Rs 10,000 on Kushwah.

