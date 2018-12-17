Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot to take oath today

Ashok Gehlot will take oath as Rajasthan chief minister, while Sachin Pilot will take oath as his deputy on Monday at Albert Hall in Ramniwas Bagh here.

In a statement released by the Congress on Sunday, the party said that several leaders and politicians from across the country will attend the ceremony during which Gehlot and Pilot will take their oaths in presence of Governor Kalyan Singh at 9.30 am on Monday.

According to the statement, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, former Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh and H D Deve Gowda, leader of Opposition in Parliament Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswami, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanaswamy will attend the ceremony.

The Congress, which intends to use the occasion to showcase Opposition unity against the BJP, has also invited NCP chief Sharad Pawar, former JDU leader Sharad Yadav, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, DMK leader M K Stalin, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Babulal Marandi, AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh along with other politicians and Congress leaders from various states.

Both Gehlot and Pilot Sunday visited Albert Hall on Sunday to take stock of the arrangements. The city police has also made special arrangements to maintain law and order during the ceremony.

“People from all over Rajasthan will be coming for the ceremony and the public is very excited. The meeting for the mahagathbandhan has already taken place and everyone has pledged that we will move forward and the environment of hate and malice in the country should end,” Gehlot told reporters on Sunday.