After ‘gaddar’ row, Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot appear together in a show of unity

Days after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot called former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot a “traitor” (gaddar) who colluded with the BJP, the two Congress leaders appeared together in a show of unity on Tuesday.

In Jaipur, Gehlot told reporters: “Rahul Gandhi has said that Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot are assets to the party.” Pilot, on the other hand, stated that Bharat Jodo Yatra will be welcomed with maximum enthusiasm and energy in Rajasthan.

AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, who accompanied Gehlot and Pilot during the press conference, said: “We are united. Here Ashok Ji and Sachin Pilot Ji have said that the Congress party in Rajasthan is united. Rahul Gandhi has clearly stated that both Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot are assets to the party,” news agency ANI reported.

With just days left for the Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Rajasthan, Venugopal reached Jaipur on Saturday to review the preparations and ensure that the warring leaders remain on the same page so that their tussle does not overshadow or derail the yatra.

Amid the political turmoil in Rajasthan, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had recently said that both Gehlot and Pilot were “assets” to the party. Gehlot said on Tuesday that if Rahul Gandhi has said so, both leaders must indeed be assets.

“I don’t want to get into who said what. Both these leaders are assets to the Congress. But I can say one thing with guarantee that this (feud) will have no impact on the Bharat Jodo Yatra,” Rahul said at a press conference in Indore.

Responding to this, Gehlot Tuesday said: “When Rahul Gandhi ji has said – he is the leader of all of us – when Rahul Gandhi ji has said asset hain, toh phir asset hain (that we are assets, then we are assets indeed). So why is there a need for discussion? Our party’s biggest virtue, before independence and post-independence, has been that the party functions under the number one leader’s discipline. The party functions under the discipline of the Congress president. So there is nothing left to say after he has spoken.”

On November 24, Gehlot launched a sharp offensive, calling Sachin Pilot a “traitor (gaddar)” who colluded with the BJP. He also said that Pilot doesn’t have the support of even 10 MLAs and could not be made CM.

Responding to this, Pilot said “name-calling” and “mud-slinging” serves no purpose. “Unbecoming of someone with such experience to use such language, I’ve always refused to do so,” Pilot said as quoted by the news agency PTI.