Rajasthan: Amid Nagaur outrage, similar case in Barmer

Police, however, said none of the videos show the rod being inserted in Mohammad’s anus and the accused too have denied the charge. (Representational Image) Police, however, said none of the videos show the rod being inserted in Mohammad’s anus and the accused too have denied the charge. (Representational Image)

Amid the outrage over videos of the assault of two Dalit youths on the suspicion of theft in Nagaur district, a similar case has now come to the fore in Barmer.

An FIR was registered at Barmer Rural police station Thursday evening after Murad Khan (30), a resident of Tirsingri in Barmer, alleged that his 23-year-old brother was assaulted and an irod rod inserted into his anus on the suspicion of theft. Deep Singh, SHO of Barmer Rural police station, said two of the three accused have been arrested.

READ | Rajasthan: ‘They wanted to spread fear among Dalits by making us an example’

In his complaint, Murad has said that on February 19, he came across videos of the assault of his brother Mohammad Khan. In the videos, Mohammad is seen being kicked, punched and hit with an iron chain, says the complaint.

“The same day, at about 4 pm, I called him up and asked him to visit us at home. But he said Moti Singh, Bharat Singh and Hinglaj have threatened to murder him if they spot him in the village. He started crying and I comforted him and asked him what had happened,” Murad has alleged.

“He then told me that on January 29, the three called him at a petrol station near Bhadresh and then kidnapped him. They then took him to a hotel room near Bhadresh and locked it, and accused him of theft,” he adds.

“He told me that Moti Singh and Bharat Singh then assaulted him with an iron chain, stripped him, and then Moti Singh inserted an iron rod in his anus. In violation of his religion, they also forced him to drink liquor and took Rs 4,800 from his pocket. Hinglaj recorded his video with Moti Singh’s mobile phone and made it go viral,” says the complaint, adding that Mohammad was later dumped at an unknown road.

SHO Singh said Moti owns a roadside dhaba and Mohammad, a truck driver, often hung out there. “Moti has claimed that Mohammad stole his phone in January but was caught. While Mohammad made light of the incident, the three assaulted him and also recorded videos. About 5-6 days later, Mohammad asked them to delete the videos, which led to another assault,” the SHO said.

Police, however, said none of the videos show the rod being inserted in Mohammad’s anus and the accused too have denied the charge.

The FIR has been lodged under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 365 (kidnapping), as well as 384 (extortion).

While Moti and Hinglaj have been caught, efforts are on to nab Bhati, SHO Singh said. Rashtriya Loktantrik Party chief and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal has slammed the Ashok Gehlot government over the incident, saying both “the government and the police are asleep”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.