Rajasthan: Amid journalists’ boycott, Speaker says proceedings on YouTube

With journalists continuing to boycott the press gallery in the Rajasthan Assembly for the second day of the Budget Session on Friday, Speaker CP Joshi told members of the House that they need not worry as House proceedings were being broadcast live on YouTube.

The Speaker was responding to a point raised by BJP MLA Madan Dilawar, who said, “We are speaking here and this message will not reach Rajasthan because the press gallery is empty. I have never witnessed this in the state Assembly.”

Journalists in Jaipur had announced on Thursday that they would boycott Assembly proceedings following non-issuance of House passes to several journalists and imposition of restrictions on their movement inside the Assembly.

Responding to Dilawar, Joshi said, “ The Speaker did not take those decisions; they were taken after constitution and consultation with the Committee.”

“The times have changed, the technology has changed, if journalists are not coming then the Assembly proceedings are being broadcast live on YouTube, you don’t need to worry,” he said. This is for the first time that the proceedings of Rajasthan Assembly are being broadcast on YouTube; the channel was created on Wednesday.

With some journalists terming his decision “dictatorial” and comparing it to imposition of Emergency, Joshi said, “There is no ‘emergency’, there is a difference between a ‘popular Speaker’ and an ‘discipline-loving Speaker’ and I want to be the latter, not the former…”