Rajasthan ambulance scam: Warrants against former minister’s son, two others

A court in Jaipur on Saturday took cognizance of a chargesheet filed by the CBI against three persons and a company, pertaining to allegations of irregularities in operation of ambulances in Rajasthan between 2010 and 2013, and ordered the issuance of bailable warrants against them.

The accused in the case include Ravi Krishna, director of M/S Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd (ZHL) and son of former Union minister and Congress leader Vayalar Ravi; Sweta Mangal, the then CEO of the company; Amit Antony Alex, a former employee of the company, and ZHL.

After taking cognizance of the chargesheet that was filed by CBI on June 4, the court of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (SPE cases), Jaipur Saturday ordered issuance of bailable warrants of Rs 20,000 against all the accused and directed them to appear before the court on August 23.

The CBI has said in its chargesheet that M/S Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd (ZHL) had used forged documents to secure the contract for operating ambulance services in Rajasthan between 2010 and 2013.

The chargesheet had also said that during the investigation, “no prosecutable evidence” emerged against former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, former state health minister A A Khan alias Duru Miya, state Congress chief Sachin Pilot, and Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union minister P Chidambaram, the then director of NRHM Rajasthan, who were also named as accused in the initial FIR.

The initial FIR in the case was filed by former mayor of Jaipur, Pankaj Joshi, at the Ashok Nagar police station in 2014. The case was later transferred to the CBI on the request of the BJP government in Rajasthan.

