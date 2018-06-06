Rajasthan ambulance scam: Son of former minister among three chargesheeted

The FIR registered in the case by the CBI in August 2015 had listed as accused former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, Karti Chidambaram. (Express photo/Archives) The FIR registered in the case by the CBI in August 2015 had listed as accused former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, Karti Chidambaram. (Express photo/Archives)

The CBI on Monday filed a chargesheet against three people, including the son of a former Union minister, and a company in connection with the ambulance scam in Rajasthan.

The case pertains to allegations of irregularities in operation of ambulances in Rajasthan between 2010 and 2013.

According to CBI spokesperson R K Gaur, the chargesheet was filed against Ravi Krishna, director of M/S Ziqitza Health Care Ltd, Mumbai, Sweta Mangal, the then CEO of the company, Amit Antony Alex who was then an employee of the company, and against the company.

Krishna is son of former Union minister and Congress leader Vayalar Ravi.

The FIR registered in the case by the CBI in August 2015 had listed as accused former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, former state health minister Duru Miya, current state Congress president Sachin Pilot, Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union minister P Chidambaram, the then director of the National Rural Health Mission, Rajasthan, and Krishna and Mangal.

Naresh Jain, CEO, Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd. said in a statement released on Tuesday, “Ziqitza Health Care is confident that the company’s credentials and that of it’s former directors and former employee will be fully established through due process of law.”

