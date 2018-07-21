Rajasthan: Man lynched by villagers in Alwar on suspicion of cow smuggling

An investigation into the incident is underway. (Source: ANI) An investigation into the incident is underway. (Source: ANI)

A 28-year-old was allegedly lynched by villagers on suspicion of cow smuggling in Alwar on Friday night, the police said. The victim Akbar, along with Aslam, were transporting cows on foot when they were questioned by villagers in Ramgarh police jurisdiction, Ramgarh police station Sub Inspector Subhash Chand said.

“They were taking two cows on foot sometime between 12 -1 am last night when villagers stopped them. However, they tried to run away and the mob chased them and caught them. While Akbar was assaulted, Aslam managed to escape,” Chand said, adding that “Akbar succumbed to his injuries.”

“We retrieved two cows and sent to a nearby gaushala. We have also registered an FIR under IPC Sections 302 (murder), 143 (unlawful assembly), 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention),” he said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje condemned the incident and assured strict action against the perpetrators. She tweeted, “The incident of alleged lynching of a person transporting bovines in Alwar district is condemnable. Strictest possible action shall be taken against the perpetrators.”

The incident of alleged lynching of a person transporting bovines in Alwar district is condemnable. Strictest possible action shall be taken against the perpetrators. — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) July 21, 2018

No arrests have been made in the case.

