Rajasthan: 45-year-old woman allegedly gangraped in Alwar, six booked

An FIR has been registered against six people under relevant sections including section 376D (gangrape) of the IPC on the basis of the woman’s complaint, said the police.

Six people have been booked in Rajasthan’s Alwar district for the gangrape of a 45-year-old woman,, officials said Saturday. According to the police, the incident took place on September 14.

“The woman, who is married, and her nephew had gone to return the money to their acquaintance near the hill. When they were returning on a motorcycle, 5-6 people surrounded them. One of the men raped her while the others molested her,” said the police circle officer, who is the investigation officer in the case.

The police said the accused also tried to force the woman’s nephew to rape her and filmed a video of the two.

“The accused stripped the nephew. They then tried to force him rape the victim and filmed a video of the two,” said the investigation officer.

The police said the woman narrated the incident to her husband after reaching home. She registered the case against the accused on September 17 after the video went viral, said officials.

Bhiwadi police told The Indian Express that four of the accused in the case have been arrested.

