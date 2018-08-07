Rajasthan: Aircraft overshoots runway, hits boundary wall; none injured

The flight, which was coming from Jaipur, had seven passengers and two pilots onboard. (Express photo) The flight, which was coming from Jaipur, had seven passengers and two pilots onboard. (Express photo)

Nine people onboard a flight had a narrow escape after the aircraft overshot the runway on landing at Lalgarh airport in Rajasthan Sri Ganganagar on Tuesday. The aircraft, which belongs to Supreme Airlines, came to a halt after hitting the boundary wall. However, Supreme Airlines CEO Ammeet K Agarwal said no one was injured in the mishap and there was no serious damage to the property.

The flight, which was coming from Jaipur, had seven passengers and two pilots onboard. “Since the runway length is only 3,000 feet, after overshooting the runway, the aircraft hit the boundary wall. No passenger or pilot has been hurt. There is no severe damage to any property, including the aircraft,” Agarwal said.

The pilots reasoned that the aircraft overshot the runway due to the presence of a flock of birds on the airstrip. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been informed about the mishap and they will investigate the incident. “DGCA air safety has been informed and they shall further investigate for facts. Any other news of fire or damages are a hoax and there’s no reason to panic,” Agarwal clarified.

The Lalgarh airport is owned by the Rajasthan government and is operated by the Airports Authority of India.

