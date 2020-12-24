Rajasthan ACB arrests IAS officer for corruption

Soni said that Rao has been arrested under section 7 (public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) and 13 (criminal misconduct by a public servant) of The Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Rajasthan’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday arrested promotee IAS officer and former Baran Collector Indra Singh Rao on corruption charges, two weeks after his personal assistant was caught taking a bribe.

DG, ACB, B L Soni told The Indian Express that the ACB “found evidence which proved his complicity. His residence is being searched and we’ve found records for several properties, including entire residential complexes.”

The ACB had received a complaint where the complainant had alleged that Rao’s PA, Mahaveer Nagar, was pressurising him into giving a Rs 2.4 lakh bribe for issuing an NOC for a petrol pump. Rao, a 2007 batch officer, was then posted as District Collector of Baran.

After verifying the complaint, a team of ACB’s Kota unit then caught Nagar taking Rs 1.4 lakh bribe on November 9. During preliminary questioning, Nagar confessed that Rs 1 lakh was meant for the Collector while he would keep the remaining Rs 40,000.

Following his PA’s arrest, Rao was removed as Baran District Collector and made Awaiting Posting Order (APO).

