Early morning action: Rajasthan ACB arrests former Congress minister Mahesh Joshi in Jal Jeevan Mission ‘scam’

Rajasthan’s Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested former Congress minister Mahesh Joshi in connection with the alleged Jal Jeevan Mission scam involving fake completion certificates and tenders worth around Rs 960 crore. (File Photo)

Rajasthan’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested former Congress minister Mahesh Joshi in the early hours of Thursday in connection with the alleged Jal Jeevan mission scam, over a month after it arrested former IAS officer Subodh Agarwal in the case.

In April last year, too, Joshi was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the case, spending about seven months in jail before he was granted bail by the Supreme Court in December.

Joshi was picked up around 5:30 am from his residence in Jaipur. While he was the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) minister, Agarwal was the Additional Chief Secretary and held the charge of PHED in the previous Congress government.