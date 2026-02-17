9 senior engineers arrested after early-morning raids in ‘Rs 960-crore Jal Jeevan Mission corruption case’

In a crackdown on alleged large-scale corruption in the Jal Jeevan Mission, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested nine senior officials on Monday following early morning raids across multiple locations.
Acting on findings in a case registered by the ACB, more than 15 teams conducted simultaneous operations in Jaipur, Barmer, Udaipur, Karauli, Delhi, and other locations. The action led to the arrest of nine accused, including serving and retired senior engineers of the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED).
According to the ACB, the investigation revealed that two firms allegedly secured tenders worth approximately ₹960 crore by submitting forged completion certificates in the name of a third company.
The SIT found that fake certificates were allegedly used to qualify for major projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Investigators alleged that high-level PHED officials allegedly colluded with the firms and manipulated tender conditions to favour them.
The probe further revealed that for large projects exceeding ₹50 crore, site visit certificates were improperly included in the tender processes, bidder identities were allegedly disclosed, and tenders were withdrawn and reprocessed. This allegedly resulted in abnormally high premiums, which were later approved by senior PHED officials. Authorities claim the irregularities point to corruption running into thousands of crores.
To ensure a comprehensive investigation, an SIT was constituted under the chairmanship of Superintendent of Police Pushpendra Singh Rathod. The team conducted extensive technical and documentary analysis before proceeding with the arrests.
The action follows an earlier case registered in connection with alleged corruption in the Jal Jeevan Mission, in which the ACB filed a chargesheet against 11 accused and two firms.
Officials said the latest arrests were made after detailed scrutiny of evidence by the SIT under the close supervision of Inspector General of Police Rajesh Singh and Deputy Inspector General Rameshwar Singh.
Interrogation of the accused is underway under the supervision of Additional Director General Smita Srivastava, and further arrests or action may follow as the investigation progresses.
According to the ACB, those arrested include Dinesh Goyal, Chief Engineer (Administration); K D Gupta, Chief Engineer (Rural); Subhanshu Dixit, former Secretary, RWSSMCH, and currently Additional Chief Engineer, Jaipur Region-II; Sushil Sharma, currently Financial Advisor (Renewable Energy); Niril Kumar, Chief Engineer, Churu; Vishal Saxena, suspended Executive Engineer; Arun Srivastava, retired Additional Chief Engineer; D K Gaud, retired Chief Engineer and Technical Member; and Mahendra Prakash Soni, retired Superintending Engineer.
Parul Kulshrestha is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Rajasthan. A lawyer turned journalist, she brings a unique cross-disciplinary perspective to her reporting, blending legal precision with deep social inquiry to cover one of India's most culturally and politically vibrant regions.
Expertise and Experience
Legal-Journalistic Synergy: Parul’s transition from a legal background to mainstream journalism provides her with a distinct advantage in interpreting policy, legislation, and judicial impacts. This expertise allows her to "read between the lines" of government orders and court rulings affecting the public.
Diverse Beat: With years of experience across both mainstream newsrooms and independent journalism, she has built high-level authority in several critical areas:
Nomadic Tribes & Marginalized Communities: She is recognized for her sensitive and in-depth reporting on the struggles and rights of Rajasthan's nomadic populations, often giving a voice to those outside the traditional political spotlight.
Gender & Social Justice: Parul focuses on the intersection of law and gender, covering issues ranging from women’s safety and reproductive rights to the socio-economic empowerment of rural women.
Environmental & Political Reporting: She tracks Rajasthan’s complex political landscape—including electoral shifts and bureaucratic changes—alongside critical environmental concerns like water scarcity and land use.
Academic & Professional Pedigree: Her background as a lawyer, combined with her rise to the rank of Principal Correspondent at a national broadsheet, establishes her as a senior voice in the media landscape. ... Read More