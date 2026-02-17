9 senior engineers arrested after early-morning raids in ‘Rs 960-crore Jal Jeevan Mission corruption case’

The investigation revealed that two firms allegedly secured tenders worth approximately ₹960 crore by submitting forged completion certificates in the name of a third company. (Facebook)

In a crackdown on alleged large-scale corruption in the Jal Jeevan Mission, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested nine senior officials on Monday following early morning raids across multiple locations.

Acting on findings in a case registered by the ACB, more than 15 teams conducted simultaneous operations in Jaipur, Barmer, Udaipur, Karauli, Delhi, and other locations. The action led to the arrest of nine accused, including serving and retired senior engineers of the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED).

According to the ACB, the investigation revealed that two firms allegedly secured tenders worth approximately ₹960 crore by submitting forged completion certificates in the name of a third company.