Rajasthan: 7.9 lakh names struck off voters’ list, 7.6 lakh new names added

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Rajasthan has struck down 7.9 lakh names from electoral rolls in the state, as per the final electoral roll list which was declared on Friday.

As part of Special Summary Revision, a draft electoral list for Rajasthan was published on July 31 this year by the CEO’s office. According to the draft roll, there were 4.75 crore voters in the state.

Following the publication of draft roll, claims and objections were invited till August 21. The Congress had then claimed that there were over 42 lakh “probable duplicates on the parametres of same name, relative name and gender”.

It had based its claims on a study undertaken by ThePolitics.in, which identifies itself as a ‘Tech Political Start-Up’. The disposal of claims and objections was to be done by the department before September 20.

Following the verification conducted by the election department, names of 3,91,805 males and 3,99,515 females were removed.

However, more than 700,000 names were added after their applications for inclusion in the electoral roll was accepted. Names of 3,30,803 males and 4,29,485 females, or a total of 7,60,288 persons, were added.

This meant that that there was a net reduction of 31,032 names from electoral rolls. The total electors in the state now stand at 4.74 crore.

