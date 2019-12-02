Rajasthan: 6-year-old raped, killed while returning from school

The body of a 6-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and murdered was found on Sunday morning in Tonk district of Rajasthan.

According to police, the body of the girl was found half a kilometre from the government school she studied in, and from where she went missing on Saturday afternoon.

The victim was in her school uniform and had her belt wrapped around her neck, suggesting she was strangulated, said officials.

“The girl had left school after 2:30pm on Saturday. Preliminary investigation suggests that following that, she was kidnapped by some unknown person who took her to a deserted area where she was raped and later murdered,” said Vipin Sharma, additional superintendent of police, Tonk HQ.

Sharma added that the police were informed that the girl’s body was found around half a kilometre from her school.

“The place where her body was found is a secluded spot in the village and is covered with bushes. She was in her school uniform and the belt was wrapped around her neck, suggesting that she was strangulated. The post-mortem has been done and more details will emerge from the medical report,” said the SHO of the police station in Tonk, under whose jurisdiction the victim’s village falls.

Sharma added that an FIR under sections including 302 (murder), 376 (rape) of the IPC along with relevant sections of the POCSO Act is being lodged in the case.

“A search for the accused is on and we are interrogating several suspects,” said Sharma.