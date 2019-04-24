Toggle Menu
Rajasthan: 55-year-old man allegedly ‘rapes’ minor girlhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/rajasthan-55-year-old-man-allegedly-rapes-minor-girl-5693031/

Rajasthan: 55-year-old man allegedly ‘rapes’ minor girl

The girl, a student of class 6, was allegedly raped five days ago at an isolated place and had approached police with her uncle only Wednesday, a police official said.

rajasthan mla, mla booked for rape, congree, rape accused, mla accused of rape, congress mla rape accused, jaipur news, congress news, indian express
The minor in her complaint stated that the accused is her father’s friend and frequently visited her home

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father’s friend in Rajasthan Wednesday, police said.

The girl, a student of class 6, was allegedly raped five days ago at an isolated place and had approached police with her uncle on Wednesday, they said.

The minor in her complaint stated that the accused is her father’s friend and frequently visited her home and alleged that he lured her with sweet edibles and took her to an isolated place where he raped her, the SHO said.

The matter is being probed and the procedure to lodge a rape case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, is underway, a police official said.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Pakistan militant belonging to LeT arrested in Baramulla, paraded before media
2 Rohit Shekhar murder case: What we know so far
3 Declaring me fugitive offender is like giving 'economic death penalty': Mallya tells HC