Rajasthan: 55-year-old man allegedly ‘rapes’ minor girl

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father’s friend in Rajasthan Wednesday, police said.

Advertising

The girl, a student of class 6, was allegedly raped five days ago at an isolated place and had approached police with her uncle on Wednesday, they said.

The minor in her complaint stated that the accused is her father’s friend and frequently visited her home and alleged that he lured her with sweet edibles and took her to an isolated place where he raped her, the SHO said.

The matter is being probed and the procedure to lodge a rape case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, is underway, a police official said.