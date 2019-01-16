Rajasthan: 36 swine flu deaths reported

A total of 36 swine flu deaths have been reported in the first 15 days of this month in Rajasthan, health officials said. On Tuesday, another patient from Jaisalmer succumbed to the disease and 51 samples tested positive.

Advertising

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma announced that leaves of doctors and paramedical staff have been cancelled.

“We’ve made available the medicine for swine flu throughout the state. Leaves of doctors and paramedical staff have been cancelled. We’re monitoring the situation, wherever a case of swine flu is found the whole area is screened,” he added.

While Jaipur confirmed 17 positive cases of swine flu, Jodhpur reported 13. Overall, 905 samples have tested positive this year.