Rajasthan: 31.36 lakh names removed in final rolls under SIR 2026

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) – 2026 of the Electoral Rolls in Rajasthan was announced as completed on Saturday with 5,15,19,929 electors included in the final rolls, Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan said.

This translates into a deletion of 31,36,286 names which were in the electoral rolls at the beginning of the exercise almost four months ago on October 27.

Officials said that Rajasthan has 2,69,57,881 male, 2,45,61,486 female, and 562 third gender electors.

As on October 27, 2025, Rajasthan had 5,46,56,215 electors. As per the draft rolls on December 16, as many as 5,04,71,324 were included in the rolls while 41,84,891 names were removed. As of Saturday, new electors added after draft publication stand at 12,91,365, while 2,42,760 names were deleted after the draft publication.