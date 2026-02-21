Rajasthan: 31.36 lakh names removed in final rolls under SIR 2026

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) – 2026 of the Electoral Rolls in Rajasthan was announced as completed on Saturday with 5,15,19,929 electors included in the final rolls, Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan said.
This translates into a deletion of 31,36,286 names which were in the electoral rolls at the beginning of the exercise almost four months ago on October 27.
Officials said that Rajasthan has 2,69,57,881 male, 2,45,61,486 female, and 562 third gender electors.
As on October 27, 2025, Rajasthan had 5,46,56,215 electors. As per the draft rolls on December 16, as many as 5,04,71,324 were included in the rolls while 41,84,891 names were removed. As of Saturday, new electors added after draft publication stand at 12,91,365, while 2,42,760 names were deleted after the draft publication.
An overall increase of 10,48,605 electors (2.08%) was recorded between draft and final publication official said, with district-wise notable increases in Jaipur (3.45%), Phalodi (3.22%), Bharatpur (2.78%), Sirohi (2.72%), and Bundi (2.71%).
The gender ratio also improved by 2 points, increasing from 909 at the time of draft publication to 911 at final publication. Significant improvements were recorded in Jaipur (7 points), Kota (6 points), Ajmer, Sirohi, Dungarpur, Bundi, Jhalawar, and Baran (4 points each).
The number of young electors (18–19 years age group) increased by 4,35,061 (0.82%) between draft and final publication. Here, notable district-wise increases include Jaipur (1.30%), Barmer (1.26%), Bharatpur (1.22%), Phalodi (1.18%), and Bundi (1.09%).
On Saturday, meetings were also convened under the chairmanship of District Election Officers with representatives of all recognised political parties in connection with the final publication of the electoral rolls. Each recognised political party was provided one soft copy (without photographs) and one hard copy of the electoral roll–2026 free of cost at the level of the Electoral Registration Officer, officials said.
They said that electors may verify their names in the electoral roll online through the official websites of the Chief Electoral Officer, Rajasthan and the Election Commission of India via EPIC search.
CEO Mahajan said that the huge exercise was “successfully conducted with the active participation of 41 District Election Officers, 199 Electoral Registration Officers, 1,651 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers, 61,136 Booth Level Officers, volunteers, and representatives of all major political parties, including 1,08,252 Booth Level Agents appointed by them.”
He said that inclusion, deletion, and correction of entries in the electoral roll is a continuous process and that applications may be submitted online or by contacting the concerned Booth Level Officer.
Appeals against the decision of the Electoral Registration Officer may be filed under the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960. The first appeal may be submitted to the District Magistrate within 15 days of final publication. If dissatisfied with the decision of the District Magistrate, a second appeal may be filed before the Chief Electoral Officer, Rajasthan within 30 days of the District Magistrate’s decision.
The final publication of the electoral roll for Anta Assembly constituency — where it was delayed due to a bypoll in November — will be carried out on March 12, 2026, officials said.
