Rajasthan: 236 evacuated from Iran, to be quarantined in Jaisalmer

Indian nationals evacuated from Iran undergo a disinfectant process before being quarantined at the Indian Army Wellness Facility Centre at Jaisalmer Military Station, on Sunday morning. (Photo: PTI) Indian nationals evacuated from Iran undergo a disinfectant process before being quarantined at the Indian Army Wellness Facility Centre at Jaisalmer Military Station, on Sunday morning. (Photo: PTI)

As many as 236 Indian nationals arrived in Jaisalmer from the Islamic Republic of Iran early morning on Sunday, on board two special Air India flights, officials said.

Along with Italy, Iran is among the countries worst hit by coronavirus; hence, Indians in the affected countries are being evacuated by the Government of India. The 236 persons will be kept under quarantine at the Indian Army’s Wellness Centre in Jaisalmer for a period of fourteen days. “The Indian Army has set up Wellness Centres at various locations to provide a credible response to COVID-19,” a Defence spokesperson said.

“The Wellness Centre at Jaisalmer is an initiative of the Indian Army to support the nation’s fight against COVID-19. The Wellness Centre at Jaisalmer is fully equipped and functional facility to help Indian citizens undertake the mandatory quarantine period under the supervision of skilled medical authorities. Soldiers have volunteered to provide care and support to our countrymen returning from overseas,” the official said.

The Army Wellness Centre is working with the local administration as well as the airport authorities and Air Force “to ensure proper care is provided to all evacuated citizens,” while prophylactic measures are being taken to prevent spread of the contagion.

The state Health Department said that of the 236, only two have exhibited symptoms while the rest are fine. The two have been kept in isolation and their samples have been taken for tests. Jaisalmer District Collector Namit Mehta said that the Wellness Centre has a capacity to accommodate 500 people.

Gehlot holds video-conferencing with DCs, asks them to raise coronavirus awareness

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has appealed to the people of Rajasthan to take coronavirus ‘seriously’ and avoid going to crowded places, fairs, functions, gatherings and public places.

Addressing district collectors through video-conferencing, while reviewing the preparations to fight coronavirus, the CM said people should be told about the seriousness of the virus and about its effect in the world.

Gehlot said that awareness has to be created in rural areas by holding discussions with sarpanches and local representatives at the level of Sub-Divisional Magistrate and Block Developmental Officer. He said that instead of banning fairs and other religious programmes that are organised in the state, the government will make efforts to make people aware at the local level so that they avoid going to crowded places. He directed district collectors and other officers to talk to the organisers of fairs and other public functions to ensure that there are less crowds.

The CM also asked the DCs of Udaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Ajmer, Jaisalmer, Jhunjhunu and other districts, which witness foreign tourist arrivals, about the steps taken for prevention from coronavirus and directed them to form teams and send them door-to-door to tell people to avoid going to crowded places. He also directed them to get passengers screened at airports, railway stations, bus stands, hotels etc.

Gehlot also directed the DCs and health department officers to ensure that masks, sanitizers and other important items and other equipment are not black-marketed and action be taken on receipt of any complaint. During the video-conference, the collectors informed that so far 1,48,188 houses have been surveyed throughout the state.

