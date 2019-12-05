Rajasthan: 14-year-old Dalit accuses five minors of raping her, says she is pregnant

According to the police, an FIR was registered in this case on Wednesday with the victim and her family claiming that she also got pregnant after the crime. According to the police, an FIR was registered in this case on Wednesday with the victim and her family claiming that she also got pregnant after the crime.

A 14-year-old Dalit girl from Rajasthan has accused five minor boys of raping her, said police on Wednesday.

According to the police, an FIR was registered in this case on Wednesday with the victim and her family claiming that she also got pregnant after the crime.

“We have registered a case under sections including 376D (gangrape) of the IPC, sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of atrocities Act) along with sections of the POCSO Act against the five accused who are all minors as per preliminary investigation. The victim has said that she is pregnant and came to report the matter to us after she didn’t get her periods,” said police.

Police added that a medical test of the victim will be conducted to ascertain all the facts including her claim of pregnancy.

“The victim has said that the incident took place in October when one of the accused raped her. Following that, she has alleged, the other accused too raped her. We registered the FIR and further investigation is being conducted,” said police.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App