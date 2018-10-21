Raja Bhaiyya likely to launch new political party

Raghuraj Pratap Singh ‘Raja Bhaiyya’ Raghuraj Pratap Singh ‘Raja Bhaiyya’

Six-time independent MLA from Kunda constituency Raghuraj Pratap Singh ‘Raja Bhaiyya’ is likely to launch a political party on or before November 30. This was announced by former MP Shailendra Kumar and Singh’s close associate MLA Vinod Kumar Saroj on Saturday in Lucknow, and was later confirmed by Singh.

“We have completed the process to register a new political outfit led by Raja Bhaiyya in the Election Commission and very soon it would get the approval. A public rally would be held at the Janeshwar Mishra Park in the state capital on November 30 when Raja Bhaiyya would be felicitated along with others,” Kumar announced during a press conference in Lucknow.

According to sources close to Singh, the new party may be called “Jansatta Party” and may contest in the Lok Sabha elections next year. “We did a survey asking people what Raja Bhaiyya should do, and 80 per cent suggested that he start a new political outfit,” said Saroj.

“There are a number of topics which people in politics are not raising. There are things on which people are avoiding to talk. So we think we need to give those matters a voice. Very soon we would take a step in that direction. The date for the public meeting and official announcement is November 30,” Singh told The Sunday Express.

