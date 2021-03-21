Raj Thackeray seeks Deshmukh resignation, Central help in probe

The MNS chief said that that policemen would not dare to place the vehicle without someone’s instructions. (File)

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday sought the Centre’s intervention to find out the truth behind the explosives-landed vehicle parked near the residence of Industrialist Mukesh Ambani last month. He also reiterated that Home Minister Anil Deshmukh should resign immediately and a probe be conducted over the allegations against him.

Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis has said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had insisted on Waze’s reinstatement in the police force, the MNS leader said. “What does it mean? It means that Waze was very close to the CM. Everyone knows that Mukesh Ambani and Uddhav Thackeray share cordial relations. So, how can Waze place an explosives-laden vehicle near Ambani’s residence without someone’s instruction?” he asked.

“The explosives case is not limited to (former Mumbai police commissioner) Param Bir Singh and Sachin Waze. So, the Centre should intervene in the case to find the truth, as Maharashtra won’t be able to conduct a probe,” the MNS chief said.