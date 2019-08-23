Raj Thackeray questioned by ED, security tightened in Mumbai

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday was questioned for over eight hours by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at its Mumbai office, in a money laundering case pertaining to the IL&FS group’s loan equity investment of over Rs 850 crore in a company called Kohinoor CTNL.

Thackeray’s family and senior MNS leaders accompanied him to the ED office at 11:30 am, leaving only around 8:00 pm.

The Mumbai Police had heightened security in the city and detained several MNS leaders early in the morning to ensure no protests broke out. MNS activists had earlier planned to hold statewide protests and gather outside the ED office. The move, however, was called off after the party chief himself made an appeal to his supporters to maintain calm.

The Mumbai Police, on its part, heightened security in parts of Mumbai and had also imposed Section 144 of CrPC (banning unlawful assembly) outside the ED office.

The police also rounded up MNS leaders, including former MNS corporator Sandeep Deshpande. MNS activists, meanwhile, protested against the summons to their party chief by wearing T shirts which equated the ED to “Hitler”.

The case pertains to a loan investment made by IL&FS in 2009. Thackeray, his business partner in Matoshree Infrastructure Rajan Shirodkar, and Unmesh Joshi — the son of former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi and owner of the Kohinoor Group — had purchased a 4.8 acre piece of land auctioned by the National Textile Corporation for a sum of Rs 421 crore in 2005. IL&FS, through its subsidiary Consolidated Toll Network India (CTNL), had acted as a syndication agency for the deal, worth Rs 421 crore. The consortium, called Kohinoor-CTNL, was planning to build a commercial skyscraper called Kohinoor Central.

However, after a real estate slump, Thackeray reportedly exited the consortium by selling shares at a profit of Rs 62 crore in 2009. IL&FS too exited the consortium but subsequently advanced loans of up to Rs 860 cr to Kohinoor-CTNL, which the company could not repay. The precarious financial condition of the company had also led to Unmesh Joshi, who was the only remaining partner invested in the deal, to lose control of Kohinoor-CTNL, which was then taken over by another company.

The ED is presently investigating the role of IL&FS officials for sanctioning loans without ensuring adequate collateral security, which has caused losses to the company.

According to sources familiar with the matter, Thackeray was questioned on the status of his investments in Matoshree Infrastructure, why he exited the consortium, and the financial benefits he received after selling his stake.

Entire family behind MNS chief: Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday said the entire Thackeray family is behind MNS chief Raj Thackeray, who appeared before the ED on Thursday. “Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray already said nothing will come out of the ED inquiry. As Sena chief has already extended his support, the entire Thackeray family is behind the MNS chief. Though we are opponents in politics, we are together during tough times. This is the teaching of Shiv Sena patriarch Balasaheb Thackeray,” he said to reporters.—ENS