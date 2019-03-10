Raj Thackeray parroting Sharad Pawar’s script: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday insinuated that MNS leader Raj Thackeray “parrots” the script given by NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

He was speaking at a women’s gathering organised by the BJP in Mumbai where Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was present.

Without naming Pawar, who hails from Baramati in Pune district, Fadnavis said, “Baramati is always in search of a new parrot. There are certain things that they cannot say, but they are making the parrot speak it against the BJP for them.”

“Being an artist, he (Raj) can read out a script well. Nowadays, his script is coming from Baramati,” he added.