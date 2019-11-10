Raj Thackeray on Ayodhya verdict: ‘Balasaheb would have been happy, outcome of kar sevaks’ sacrifice

Hailing the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case as an outcome of the “sacrifice” of kar sevaks, MNS chief Raj Thackeray said Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray would have been very happy had he been alive to see the day.

Raj Thackeray was in the city on Saturday to take part in a private function.

Welcoming the SC verdict, Thackeray, the estranged nephew of Balasaheb, who is now at loggerheads with his son and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav, said the verdict was the outcome of the “sacrifice” made by the kar sevaks (volunteers), who took part in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement of 1990s.

“Balasaheb would have been very happy had he been alive today. I would like to thank the Supreme Court for delivering this judgment on the basis of facts and emotions of the people. Now, the Ram Mandir should be constructed as soon as possible and ‘Ramrajya’ (rule of Lord Ram) shall also be established,” he said.

Activist Anna Hazare also said everyone should accept the Supreme Court’s verdict and it should be welcomed.

“The verdict will check the politics that was happening around the mandir-masjid issue. This issue has hurt a lot of people in the country. Now, when the result is finally out, we should welcome it and resolve to co-exist in peace and brotherhood,” Hazare said.

Meanwhile, according to the primary education department of Pune zilla parishad, most of the schools were already closed on Saturday, either due to the weekend or for Diwali vacation.

“Some private schools which were to remain open were instructed to declare a holiday on Saturday as a preventive measure,” said education officer (primary) Suresh Kurhade.