Raj Thackeray’s MNS unveils new party flag at Mumbai mega event

The new flag — which is all saffron — is embossed with the royal seal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The new flag — which is all saffron — is embossed with the royal seal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Thursday unveiled its newly designed party flag at an event in Mumbai. Thackeray’s son, Amit Thackeray, has also been inducted into the party at the event.

The new flag — which is all saffron — is embossed with the royal seal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The party’s earlier flag, unveiled in 2006, consisted of saffron, green and blue stripes, representative of Hindus, Muslims and Dalits.

The Sanskrit text within the flag translates to: The glory of this Mudra of Shahaji’s son Shivaji will grow like the first day moon. It will be worshiped by the world and it will shine only for well being of people.

MNS’s Maha Adhiveshan, a one-day event in Mumbai, is being seen as part of Thackeray’s attempts to woo disgruntled Shiv Sainiks as well as Hindutva supporters, who are reportedly disillusioned with the Sena’s decision to join hands with the Congress and the NCP, which espouse the secular cause.

The BJP is also keen to prop up the MNS as a counter to the Sena. Several BJP leaders, including former CM Devendra Fadnavis, have held meetings with Raj Thackeray in recent weeks. The BJP in public has, however, claimed it has no plans of having any alliance with the MNS, which has in the past taken a stand against North Indian migrants.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd