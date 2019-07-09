Raj Thackeray meets CEC, Sonia Gandhi in Delhi, talks EVMs

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray met Congress leader Sonia Gandhi at her residence on Monday.

According to sources, the meeting was part of Thackeray’s efforts to mobilise Opposition parties against the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in elections. The sources said the MNS chief had told Sonia that the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections was at variance with the public mood and, therefore, there was a need for a concerted campaign by Opposition parties to bring the use of the EVM system to an end.

The MNS has said the meeting was a courtesy call during which the two leaders discussed the prevalent political situation in the country.

Thackeray told reporters later that predictions of BJP leaders, even if they seemed far-fetched, were eventually reflected in poll results. Currently, he said, BJP leaders are projecting that the ruling coalition in Maharashtra will win 220 of the 288 seats in the Assembly. “Do other parties have to pitch in for only the remaining 68 seats?”, he asked.

Thackeray met Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora earlier in the day and demanded that the upcoming Assembly polls in Maharashtra be conducted through paper ballots. Thackeray told the media that he had submitted a letter to the Election Commission in this regard.

“There are doubts in the minds of voters that the votes they cast do not go to their chosen candidates. In such a scenario, the Election Commission should switch back to paper ballots and conduct the Maharashtra state polls through them. We strongly feel that the EVMs can be tampered with,” he said.

Thackeray also wondered how secure the two Public Sector Undertakings, Bharat Electronic Ltd and Electronic Corporation of India Ltd which manufactured EVMs were.

Though the MNS did not field any candidate in the Lok Sabha polls, Thackeray had campaigned aggressively against the Narendra Modi government.