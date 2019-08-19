Raj Thackeray gets ED notice

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray has received a notice from the Enforcement Directorate and has been summoned to the ED office on August 22.

The ED is presently probing IL&FS group’s loan and equity investment in Kohinoor CTNL of up to Rs 860 crore. Kohinoor CTNL is the company founded by former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi’s son Unmesh Joshi.

In 2005 Joshi’s son along with IL&FS and Raj Thackeray-owned Matoshree Construction jointly bid for the NTPC’s Kohinoor Mill buying the 4.8-acre property for Rs 421 crore.

Thackeray had subsequently exited the consortium in 2008.

The ED had earlier this month recorded the statements of senior officials from Kohinoor in the case.

Thackeray, a one-time avid supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has over the years had a fall out with the BJP since it came to power in 2014.

In the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections Thackeray had been increasingly critical of the BJP.

Thackeray had played a key role in getting the combined Opposition to come on one stage to hold protest against the use of EVMs. The parties had planned a march on August 21 against EVMs and to demand switching over to the paper ballot system.

“This is a classic example of revenge politics. This action has been taken because our party chief has stood up to both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. These are tactics to pressurise us but we will not back down,” MNS spokesperson Sandeep Deshpande said.

Meanwhile Opposition party leaders also criticised the move and claimed that such notices were being issued to suppress dissent. “The ED is being used to target people who criticise this government. This is a misuse of institutions to suppress dissent. We stand behind Raj Thackeray,” Mumbai NCP president Nawab Malik said.