Raj Thackeray: BJP won because of EVMs, won’t return to power in 2019

MNS leader Raj Thackeray is on a six-day tour of Maharashtra region to expand the base of the MNS (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar) MNS leader Raj Thackeray is on a six-day tour of Maharashtra region to expand the base of the MNS (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday said that BJP-led NDA government will not return to power in 2019 as it has “failed on all the front”. “The Central and Maharashtra governments have failed on all the fronts. Issues like inadequate rate for procurement of milk and unemployment are affecting the farmers and youths. This government of the BJP and Shiv Sena won’t return to power in 2019,” he told PTI.

He also alleged that the BJP won the past elections by manipulating the Electronic Voting Machines. “The EVMs had helped the BJP win the elections in the past. Otherwise, how can any candidate get zero votes in polls?” he said while speaking to reporters. Thackeray further blamed the Central government for a string of mob lynching incidents being reported from various parts of the country. “Incidents of mob lynching could be stopped but they are going on at the behest of the Narendra Modi government,” the MNS chief alleged.

Thackeray who is on a six-day tour of Maharashtra also blamed the NDA government for Aurangabad waste disposal issue. “The state government has failed to resolve the garbage disposal issue. We had solved a similar issue in Nashik in just five years (when MNS was heading the Nashik civic body),” Thackeray said.

The MNS was pushed to margins after suffering setbacks in the assembly and Lok Sabha elections held in 2014. The tour is aimed at expanding the base of the MNS in the region which is battling for political survival in the state.

