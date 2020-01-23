Will take out rally on Feb 9 to drive out illegal infiltrators from India: MNS chief Raj Thackeray

The MNS chief was addressing a party rally in Mumbai suburbs on the occasion of late Bal Thackeray’s birth anniversary. (File) The MNS chief was addressing a party rally in Mumbai suburbs on the occasion of late Bal Thackeray’s birth anniversary. (File)

Hours after Maharashtra Navanirman Sena (MNS) went saffron revealing its new flag, party chief Raj Thackeray said he backed the Centre on the newly-amended citizenship Act (CAA) and announced a rally to drive “illegal infiltrators from Pakistan and Bangladesh out of India”.

“There can be a debate on the Citizenship Amendment Act but why should we shelter someone who has come to India illegally from outside. We will take out a huge rally on 9th February to drive illegal infiltrators, from Pakistan and Bangladesh, out of India,” Thackeray said.

The MNS chief was addressing a party rally in Mumbai suburbs on the occasion of late Bal Thackeray’s birth anniversary.

He also said that he would meet the state Home Minister or Chief Minister over a few issues. Thackeray further alleged that Muslim clerics in India go to other countries that no one is aware of and added that even police can’t go there.

Taking a dig at his cousin, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray for forming the new government in alliance with Shiv Sena and Congress, Raj said, “I don’t change the colour of my party to form the government.”

Meanwhile, MNS earlier today unveiled its new flag, which is saffron in colour, bearing the royal seal/stamp of Chhatrapati Shivaji. The flag drew flak from Sena over the use of the ‘rajmudra’.

“The rajmudra should not be used for political purposes. We express our dislike towards it. We will approach the state government and Election Commission in this regard to seek action,” Sena’s Aurangabad district chief, Ambadas Danve said.

